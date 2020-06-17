MEET THE CANDIDATES: Cotton County Sheriff election preview

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The election for Cotton County Sheriff is less than two weeks away. Here is what you should know about the candidates before you cast your vote.
A little over a year ago, Tim King stepped into the role as Cotton County Sheriff. Sheriff King said he has enjoyed the challenge so much that he has decided to put his name on the ballot.
“I want to keep it headed in the same direction we’ve got it going right now,” said Sheriff King. “We’ve got five full time officers. We’ve got the dispatch staffed, the jail staffed. We’re starting to pull in a few cars and stuff like that. We’re just trying to keep it going towards the future.”
This is the first time running as an elected official for candidate, Bobby Sparks, although he did previously serve as an undersheriff for Cotton County. Sparks said he has the right credentials for the job.
“I’m running for Cotton County Sheriff because I’d like to use my 15+ years of military, correctional, law enforcement experience to go through and make a difference for Cotton County,” said Sparks. “I’m a lifelong resident of Cotton County.”
If elected, Sheriff King said he plans to expand programs in the community.
“We’ve got a K-9 program that my undersheriff’s taking over. We’re going to start doing D.A.R.E. classes and stuff like that back in the schools,” said Sheriff King. “Just like I said, slowly but surely we’re going to start some new programs.”
For Sparks, it is about communicating with the citizens in Cotton County.
“To be an effective leader, to be a sheriff, you need to be an effective communicator,” said Sparks. “You need to be available to the citizens of Cotton County. Working with the public, working with community-oriented policing, letting the people know what’s happening, having transparency.”
Sheriff King said he would like to continue the progress he and his staff have accomplished.
“When I took office, as you know, it was as interim,” said Sheriff King. “We come in and we cleaned it back up. We got it back to running. We’ve got the jail back in shape. We’ve got the deputies on the street, taking calls as they come in, instead of putting them off and waiting. Everything’s starting to come about and click for us now.”
Sparks asks the community to let him prove to them that he is the right candidate to become Cotton County Sheriff.
“I ask that the citizens of Cotton County go through and trust me,” said Sparks. “I have a servant’s heart. I will do what’s best for the citizens of Cotton County. I will be transparent. I will be open, and I would like to use my past 15+ years of experience in military, corrections and law enforcement to show and prove to the citizens of Cotton County that I can be their sheriff.”
