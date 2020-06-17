MILITARY MONDAYS: Preparing for the ACFT, learning how to improve performance with attention quadrants

“When we’re thinking about soldiers, a big one in terms of rifle marksmanship is center mass, so they know that they want to aim at center mass on target,” said Salter. “If you just say ‘center mass’ that takes up your attentional capacity. My eyesight is going to go to directly to center mass, and I just repeat that over and over in my head and that’s a cue word that’s just going to direct my attention to that spot on the target.”