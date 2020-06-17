OBN investigates fake Oxycodone pills related to 6 Oklahoma deaths since May

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - OBN said their concern is how lethal fentanyl laced oxycodone pills can be.
“These can be 100 to a thousand, some cases 10-thousand times stronger than heroin or morphine,” said OBN Spokesperson Mark Woodward.
He said it’s nearly impossible to tell the difference between these and regular oxycodone, and because they are likely made by “amateur chemists”, you never know what is in each one.
“30 people at the party all taking the same drug, you might have 30 different effects. You can get that false sense of security that this must be safe because I took it, my friends took it and we are okay,” said Woodward.
In Lawton, a substance abuse counselor said the high number of prescription pill users worries him about what could happen if the pills make it to this community, or already have.
“There’s just so many people on pills without a prescription, and as the problem gets worse, these types of overdoses and deaths will also increase,” said Roadback substance abuse counselor Scott Hammonds.
Besides users needing to know, both said dealers need to pay attention too.
Woodward said whether they get their supply from the dark web, or even a friend, dealers could be in possession of something more lethal than they know.
“The person that selling them thinks hey this is what they want, this is what they are paying for, and they come to find out the pills they sold killed somebody,” said Hammonds.
“These people are not only looking at distribution and trafficking, but even if they didn’t realize what it was, if someone dies as the result of the pill, powder, liquid they sold them, they could be looking at manslaughter or homicide charges,” said Woodward.
So far OBN has arrested three people in connection to the counterfeit pills, and seized hundreds of them.
Woodward said the investigation continues as they search for the larger suppliers.\
If you have any details that could help OBN, whether it be someone selling, or using these counterfeit pills, contact OBN at 800-522-8031 or send a private message to them on Facebook.
