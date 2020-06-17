Sean Fortenbaugh wins another term, races set for council wards 7 and 8

Sean Fortenbaugh wins another term, races set for council wards 7 and 8
Elections for Wards 7 and 8 set for August 25th (Source: KSWO)
By Kyle Payne | June 17, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 10:03 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Candidate filings for Lawton’s upcoming city council election wrapped up Wednesday.

Former Lawton city council member Doug Wells filed to run for his old ward eight seat.

He'll take on incumbent Randy Warren, who beat out Wells for the spot three years ago.

City councilwoman Onreka Johnson will face off against Cindy Edgar for the ward seven seat.

Sean Fortenbaugh, meanwhile, is unopposed, meaning he will keep his position representing ward six.

That election is set for August 25th.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.