Sean Fortenbaugh wins another term, races set for council wards 7 and 8

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Candidate filings for Lawton’s upcoming city council election wrapped up Wednesday.
Former Lawton city council member Doug Wells filed to run for his old ward eight seat.
He'll take on incumbent Randy Warren, who beat out Wells for the spot three years ago.
City councilwoman Onreka Johnson will face off against Cindy Edgar for the ward seven seat.
Sean Fortenbaugh, meanwhile, is unopposed, meaning he will keep his position representing ward six.
That election is set for August 25th.
