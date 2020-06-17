Tracking late-week thunderstorms

Thursday will be similar weather-wise with strong south winds and highs in the mid 90s. Upper 90s are possible in our western towns. A disturbance will slide across Rockies Thursday night and it will trigger thunderstorm development to our north and west. Those storms will drift south after midnight and give us fair rain chances early Friday morning into Midday Friday. With the scattered rain, we expect enough cloud cover to keep temperatures in the 80s Friday. Isolated strong storms are possible Friday evening. Based on the latest weather data we’re going to carry slight rain chances into the weekend as well.