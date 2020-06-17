Wildlife Refuge attracting more visitors than usually

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While restaurants, shopping centers and other businesses were closed for a period of time during the pandemic, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge welcomed a record breaking number of visitors.
Visitation numbers have risen at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge this year.
“Since the first of the year, we’ve had an additional three to four hundred thousand. I think the closet projection we have is about three-hundred and eighty-seven thousand additional people visit this year,” said Visitor Services Manager Lynn Cartmell.
Cartmell said this time last year her team estimated just over a million visitors and now they are well past that.
She said meeting new people and hearing different stories is keeping her engaged while working.
“Certainly it has made my job more interesting,” said Cartmell.
Cartmell said about 85 to 90 percent of those visitors showed up during the pandemic.
“It’s been kind of surprising we always expect high visitation but certainly it’s been higher than normal. But we love it, we love that our visiting public loves us so much and that they take advantage of the opportunity that they have to explore the refuge land,” said Cartmell.
Visitors are expected to keep visiting as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.
