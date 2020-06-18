Cache murder suspect pleads guilty on Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Just over a year since the death of Nathan Morrow, 26, in Cache, one of the accused suspects had plead guilty to the crime.
Bre’lon Johnson, 19 pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder and one count of robbery on Thursday in a Comanche County courtroom.
On June 14, 2019, Cache police responded to the incident in the 500 block of NW Oak around 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a fight at the apartment complex. Morrow was found dead outside of his residence with multiple gunshot wounds.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations was called in to assist with the investigation into the crime.
Johnson, along with Devon Cannon, 19 and Shannon Freeman, 20, were charged with first degree murder.
Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and 15 years for his robbery charge.
