Cotton County farmer named to EPA committee

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Cotton County man has been named to a new committee developed to advise the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Jimmy Kinder was appointed to the EPA’s Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Committee which was developed to provide independent policy advice, information and recommendations to the EPA administrator.
Kinder is currently the director of Oklahoma Farm Bureau District Four and is a member of the Cotton County Farm Bureau. He is a fourth-generation farmer and rancher in Cotton County.
The 33 members of the committee will serve two or three year terms and will meet twice a year beginning this summer.
