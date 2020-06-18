ELECTION PREVIEW: Tillman County voters to elect new sheriff

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - There will soon be a new sheriff in Tillman County as current Sheriff Bobby Whittington will be retiring at the end of this term.
Bill Ingram has served in law enforcement for 17 years, starting his career in Union City, Oklahoma. He worked for the Frederick Police Department for six years before transferring to the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office where he’s been for the past year.
Bill Hunt was born and raised in Frederick, graduating from Frederick High School in 2007. He joined the Frederick Police Department in 2013 before transferring to the Tillman County Sheriff’s Department. He now serves as the chief of the Tipton Police Department.
Both men have served in the sheriff’s department, but now, are vying for a chance to lead it.
“Because Bobby decided to retire and we’ve got such a great working relationship with everybody in the county, I’d like to see that maintained,” Ingram said.
“Over the last few years, I’ve noticed a decline in law enforcement personnel, and I’ve noticed this county is in major need of an overhaul,” Hunt said.
If elected, both men would like to see changes in terms of staffing.
“First I’d like to employ more deputies so we can better serve the citizens of Tillman County proactively and effectively serve them. I’d also like to work with Tillman County Commissioners so we can keep the jail flowing and operating on its day to day operations smoothly,” Hunt said.
“I’d like to expand the reserve program, keep up with taking care of the people of Tillman County. That’s my biggest priority is the people who live here. My neighbors, my friends, I classify many of them as family too, I just don’t want to see anything bad happen to them,” Ingram said.
Election Day is June 30 and both candidates believe they are the right man to fill the job.
“It’s pretty simple, I’ve had three jobs, I worked for three departments in 17 years, that should stand for itself. I do my best to take care of the people I work for and what I mean by that is I mean the residents, that’s my biggest goal,” Ingram said.
“I was raised in Tillman County. Grew up in Frederick. I consider most of these people family, friends, and neighbors. I’m going to come out here and work hard every day for them. I’m going to be a working sheriff and I believe that’s why they should vote for me,” Hunt said.
