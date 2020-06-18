We’ll stay dry through the morning and early afternoon but later on tonight, a small disturbance will slide across the Rockies and it’ll help trigger some thunderstorm develop for our north and western counties. A few showers and storms linger into early Friday morning and lasting through midday. With scattered rain showers and an increase in cloud cover, highs tomorrow will on reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible Friday evening through early Saturday morning. Most of Texoma is under a level 1, Marginal risk for strong storms. Quarter sized hail and winds 60 to 80mph are possible with any storm.