good morning Texoma! I’m filling in for John on this Thursday and so far the sunrise views have been pretty spectacular. Today’s weather will be very similar to what we saw yesterday. Highs will be in the mid 90s and skies will see a mix of sun & clouds. Breezy south winds continue 15 to 25mph with gusts in the low to mid 30s possible. Now out west, a few upper 90s are possible.
We’ll stay dry through the morning and early afternoon but later on tonight, a small disturbance will slide across the Rockies and it’ll help trigger some thunderstorm develop for our north and western counties. A few showers and storms linger into early Friday morning and lasting through midday. With scattered rain showers and an increase in cloud cover, highs tomorrow will on reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible Friday evening through early Saturday morning. Most of Texoma is under a level 1, Marginal risk for strong storms. Quarter sized hail and winds 60 to 80mph are possible with any storm.
Based on the latest weather data we’re going to carry slight rain chances into the weekend as well. We’ll hold on to at least a 40% chance for Saturday with highs dropping into the mid and upper 80s.
Those temperatures will quickly rebound by Sunday afternoon. Highs back into the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Low end rain chances are looking to continue to start of the beginning of next week.
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
