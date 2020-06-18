Lawton City Council approves FY2021 budget during special meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council members met in special session today to approve the city’s budget for the next fiscal year.
During the special meeting Thursday, Council did vote unanimously to approve the budget, with $90.65 million dollars for operating funds.
This budget approval did feature some changes, including the decision to eliminate the city employee furlough days, for the time being. It also includes the CPI, or 1.7 percent utility rate increase which will average to about a dollar more per month.
Also approved, the once a week trash pick up plan, with the compromise of a once a month bulk trash pick up for everyone. The new schedule will begin sometime after October 1st.
City manager Michael Cleghorn said being able to move the budget around really relates to staffing, going from 889 positions to 840. Only one of those positions was eliminated with someone currently in the job, the others are vacant and won’t be replaced.
“If you can’t be certain in all your data, you have to be cautious about your approaches. As we were making our estimates, we looked at what we can could safely trim back. We trimmed back as far as we could and that was 50 employees altogether,” Cleghorn said.
The plan is to re-open the budget around the end of the first quarter, or 90 days. Adjustments are likely, depending on COVID-19′s financial impact and all adjustments must be approved by council.
