Lawton woman speaks out after racists comments falsely attributed to her

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton nurse who was impersonated on Facebook in racist posts, is speaking about what the last week has been like for her and her family.
The man behind the fake profile, a former coworker of hers, confessed to the crime and is now awaiting sentencing.
According to Jamie Richmond, it’s been one of the longest weeks of her life since someone pretended to be her on Facebook, posting racist things.
“I was appalled,” said Richmond. “And then I jumped to conclusions because me and my husband share a Facebook account. And I was like, ‘This is not Jamie, this is my husband.’ I should not have done that, because I blamed him and it wasn’t him.”
With no idea who was behind the fake account, the death threats started.
“When the death threats started coming in, there was just a couple,” said Richmond. “And then about a couple hours went by, and then they started coming from all over the world.”
Including to her workplace, which is when the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, along with the FBI, and an analyst from the Fusion Center of Oklahoma got involved in the investigation.
“This is a serious deal, that’s why we took in to it,” said Sheriff Kenny Stradley. “I think it made it more and more serious when people started talking about making threats to blow up things.”
27 year-old Micah Deshawn McClellan, a former employee from the nursing home who had been fired less than a month ago, confessed to impersonating Richmond on social media, and making the racist post in order to get her fired, something Richmond says was out of character for him.
“I forgave him the minute I found out it was him,” said Richmond. “Because that’s not Deshawn. That’s not the Deshawn I know. I just hope that he gets help for himself.”
Richmond says in the past week, she has been through a whirlpool of emotions, including fear, anger, and concern...concern for her family, and now concern for McClellan.
“Even though he created this, I wouldn’t wish what I went through, for him to go through that,” said Richmond. “He said his apology, so let him be. We have a justice system. Let them do what they feel is appropriate and let him be ya know. I don’t wish him any harm.”
Stradley says the death threats to Richmond and Willow Park were made as a result of the post going viral on social media, but that McClellan was not the one making the threats.
McClellan pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for slander in front of a judge yesterday morning.
His sentencing has been set for next month.
