Lawton’s International Festival canceled

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has canceled the annual International Festival due to COVID-19 concerns.
City of Lawton Arts Coordinator Michael Leal made the announcement on Thursday morning.
The 41st annual festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 25-27. Last year, the event drew more than 25,000 people and 60 vendors to Elmer Thomas Park where it is now held.
“It was a difficult decision,” said Chair of the International Festival Committee Bobbi Whitson. “It is painful. We know thousands of people will miss the International Festival this year, but it was the only responsible decision. No one has a crystal ball. Yet, given the information we have today, we cannot in good conscience proceed with the festival this year. We do not know what’s going to happen regarding COVID-19 come September.”
Committee members said by making this decision they are better prepared to protect the long-term sustainability of the festival.
