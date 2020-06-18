Lawton’s Juneteenth Celebration called off

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Coronavirus is to blame for many cancellations across the country and here locally, it’s put a halt to this years Juneteenth Celebration in Lawton.
Lawton Juneteenth Committee’s Chair of Health, Arlie Hampton said it was a hard decision to make but the right one.
“We were sad to cancel but the understanding still is the community, the entire community,” said Hampton.
Festivities usually kick off with a history lesson about Juneteenth something Committee Chairman John Dunaway said, he will miss the most.
“Over at the Douglas Auditorium annually we have a presentation and a wonderful lady who puts together a script for the event and we have local people who come out and they take those parts and roles. We sang and narrate the history of African Americans in the United States of American,” said Dunaway.
While the event is canceled, Dunaway said he hopes people can still be educated on what the celebration is about.
”On June 19 slavery ended in America and Texas was not aware until two years when General Gordon Granger traveled to Galveston, Texas. He delivered the Emancipation Proclamation to those individuals to make the announcement that two years earlier all persons in slavery had been emancipated.”
Dunaway said Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
