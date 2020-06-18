Thunderstorms becoming a bigger part of the forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re not seeing much on the radar this evening and rain chances overall are quite low but a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Will see slightly better rain chances late tonight into tomorrow with some isolated thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon and perhaps some stronger thunderstorms by Friday evening and Friday night. The strongest storms could produce hail.
We’ll carry slight rain chances into the weekend as well, and perhaps enough cloud cover to keep temperatures in the eighties at least on Saturday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
