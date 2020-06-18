Tuition remains the same for Cameron Univ. students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University will *not* be raising tuition or fees for the next school year.
This is the third year in a row the school has managed to hold tuition at the same rate.
In addition, the new budget puts aside almost 34-million dollars for various student needs, like academic support, scholarships and student services.
The university said this budget reflects its commitment to increasing and improving student success.
