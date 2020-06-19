City of Lawton “Placeholder” budget approved, furlough days eliminated

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Less than two weeks before the deadline, Lawton City Council members finalized and approved next year’s budget.
Council met in special session, following a tabling of the budget discussions last week to hear adjustments to the final version, which eliminates city furlough days.
“It’s good to see we were able to work that out. We have through creative things by staff members... saying hey we can give some early retirement incentives, and having 17 people take advantage of that, that’s a lot of people,” said City Councilman Jay Burk.
The budget includes funding for 50 less jobs... all but one one vacant now, that the city won't be filling.
Lawton’s City Manager said those eliminated positions now force the city to closely monitor services, and learn what a smaller staff can accomplish.
“We won’t open the pools for example, because of the chemical costs and the personnel required to operate, but we will open the splash pads,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
Burk said the issue with the depleted staff is that most of them aren’t desk jobs.
“It’s a lot of people doing day to day operations to make this city work. It’s going to be a challenge, we’ve never had to cut like this before,” said Burk.
The CPI, or a 1.7 percent utility rate increase was also approved.
This will raise bills an average of one dollar per month.
“The CPI is used to keep up with the cost of providing services. When we include the CPI, we are better prepared to do that, and in this case increased services with the bulk trash pick up,”said Cleghorn.
Trash pick up will cut to once a week, but, the city will offer once a month bulk pick up instead of twice a year.
It won't go into effect until after October 1st.
“We want to educate our public on what this looks like, what they can and can’t sit out. What we will collect and when, the whole nine yards. We want that all laid out,” said Cleghorn.
With it being finalized, Burk said the budget remains “Truly just a place holder budget.”
Some of the adjustments did come from the use tax being up high enough to balance the decrease in sales tax.
How those numbers look over the next few months will determine other changes, with an expected discussion every 90 days throughout the next fiscal year.
