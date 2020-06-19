ELECTION PREVIEW: District 52 State Representative

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Two Jackson County men are looking to make some changes in their area if elected as Oklahoma State Representative for District 52.
Scot Simco said running for State Representative is something he’s wanted to do for his entire life.
“I’ve been on our city council, Altus Chambers of Commerce, and ACMI Board of Directors. I’ve been on different boards and I know I can make a difference. I believe our state can use me to help make a difference in our state and bring things back to Southwest Oklahoma,” said Simco.
Gerrid Kendrix said he was taught that when an opportunity comes to serve that you can fill, to do that.
That’s what motivated him to run for State Representative.
“I feel called by that, I’m a man of faith and I believe the Lord has a giving me a special skill set here in the 30 years I have worked in the accounting business, to maybe provide some assistant to the state, we’re coming out a very difficult time with this COVID crisis. I believe we are going to need some guys who know how to make the numbers balance,” said Kendrix.
Simco said there are three main areas he will focus on if he’s elected education, rural health care, and infrastructure.
“We need to figure out a way to bring money back to our district to work in our schools. Mental health we have new have mental health issues here all the time normally it takes 24 hours to get a patient to another facility. We need to see if we can bring some mental health facilities to Southwest Oklahoma, one it’ll create jobs and two it’ll make our citizens better people and infrastructure because roads in the district weren’t designed for the tractors and truck that travel on the roads now,” said Simco.
Kendrix said he learned about a few major concerns the community has after going door to door speaking to citizens.
“The first one is the economy tied to the COVID crisis and everything in the House that we do is tied to funding. So it’s important we have a good healthy economy to assist with the funding of those agencies that we have. People have been concerned about their freedom when the government shut down the businesses and the churches. We realized we need to take care of those who are vulnerable and protect and assist them in any way we can. But we have to keep those businesses open and keep people at work,” said Kendrix.
The office will be decided in the Republican primary election because no Democrat or independent is running for the seat.
