ELECTION PREVIEW: District 52 State Representative

“The first one is the economy tied to the COVID crisis and everything in the House that we do is tied to funding. So it’s important we have a good healthy economy to assist with the funding of those agencies that we have. People have been concerned about their freedom when the government shut down the businesses and the churches. We realized we need to take care of those who are vulnerable and protect and assist them in any way we can. But we have to keep those businesses open and keep people at work,” said Kendrix.