Fall ‘Open Streets’ canceled by City of Lawton

LAWTON – In consultation with City of Lawton staff and healthcare officials, the Open Streets Committee has cancelled the Fall 2020 Open Streets event in Downtown Lawton due to the ongoing COVID-19 health pandemic.
Open Streets is a health-based initiative that turns city streets into temporary public parks and traditionally takes place twice a year.
It is City-cosponsored and made possible through in-kind services, volunteerism and loyal community sponsors.
In addition to potential risks posed to the community during such a large gathering – the event draws an average of 3,000 to 5,000 attendees – many participating members and primary organizations that support the event have been heavily impacted by the economic effects of COVID-19.
“This was a difficult decision for the committee to reach, but the safety and wellbeing of the community is our first priority,” said Tiffany Martinez Vrska, Community Relations Director for the City of Lawton. “Each year we look forward to coordinating and hosting this free, family-friendly event and because the committee feels Open Streets is so important to our community, we aim to continue our mission of promoting healthy lifestyles and active transportation by modifying the event to safely accommodate all citizens. Please be on the lookout for additional information as we learn, plan and grow this initiative in a safe way.”
Additional information will be posted the Lawton Fort Sill Open Streets Facebook page and lawtonok.gov in weeks to come.
Information from City of Lawton.