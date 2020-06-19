Fall ‘Open Streets’ canceled by City of Lawton

“This was a difficult decision for the committee to reach, but the safety and wellbeing of the community is our first priority,” said Tiffany Martinez Vrska, Community Relations Director for the City of Lawton. “Each year we look forward to coordinating and hosting this free, family-friendly event and because the committee feels Open Streets is so important to our community, we aim to continue our mission of promoting healthy lifestyles and active transportation by modifying the event to safely accommodate all citizens. Please be on the lookout for additional information as we learn, plan and grow this initiative in a safe way.”