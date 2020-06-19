Good morning Texoma and Happy Friday! We’re already starting to see showers and storms just develop off to our north. Enid, Tulsa, & Gage is seeing some heavy rain, lightning and thunder early this morning. These storms will slowly move into Texoma later on today, merge with a wave of energy from the west, which will give us showers and storms later on. Thanks to the rain showers and increased cloud cover, highs will only reach the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. There seems to be enough instability in the atmosphere that any storm has the potential to produce quarter sized hail, wind gusts up to 60 to 80mph. These storms could also bring excessive rainfall in areas where storms occurs. Models, over the weekend, are trending for Texoma to pick up a quarter of an inch to nearly two inches!!