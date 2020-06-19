LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma and Happy Friday! We’re already starting to see showers and storms just develop off to our north. Enid, Tulsa, & Gage is seeing some heavy rain, lightning and thunder early this morning. These storms will slowly move into Texoma later on today, merge with a wave of energy from the west, which will give us showers and storms later on. Thanks to the rain showers and increased cloud cover, highs will only reach the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. There seems to be enough instability in the atmosphere that any storm has the potential to produce quarter sized hail, wind gusts up to 60 to 80mph. These storms could also bring excessive rainfall in areas where storms occurs. Models, over the weekend, are trending for Texoma to pick up a quarter of an inch to nearly two inches!!
Showers linger into early Saturday morning still holding on to a level 1 marginal risk for storms. The first official day of summer will be the coldest day on our current 7-day with highs nearing 88°. South winds at 10 to 15mph.
Here’s your daily reminder about Father’s Day on Sunday! We’re still keeping a 20% chance of rain under partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s but another round of severe storms can’t be ruled out. By early next week temperatures will rebound into the low and mid 90s but by Monday a cold front will move through, shifting our winds to the northeast and cooling us off once again.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
