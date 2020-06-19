Late night storms could bring high winds

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After the flooding rains we saw this afternoon with two and three inch rings in the Lawton Fort Sill area more thunderstorms are expected tonight and some of the storms could be strong to severe. there is a risk of severe thunderstorms Across the Western two-thirds in Texoma and the primary threat with these storms is going to be golf ball-sized hail and Winds of over 60 miles per hour