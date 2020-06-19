LPD arrest man sleeping behind the wheel

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police arrested a man who was asleep behind the wheel of a car that rolled down C Avenue this afternoon.
Officers were called to the intersection of 11th and C a little after 5 P.M. on reports of people sleeping in a car in the middle of the road.
Police said they tried to wake the people inside the car -- but the car began moving, driving down C avenue and hitting curbs on both side of the road.
The driver was arrested and taken to jail on a D-U-I complaint.
