LPD arrest man sleeping behind the wheel

LPD arrest man sleeping behind the wheel
By Kyle Payne | June 18, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 11:09 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police arrested a man who was asleep behind the wheel of a car that rolled down C Avenue this afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of 11th and C a little after 5 P.M. on reports of people sleeping in a car in the middle of the road.

Police said they tried to wake the people inside the car -- but the car began moving, driving down C avenue and hitting curbs on both side of the road.

The driver was arrested and taken to jail on a D-U-I complaint.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.