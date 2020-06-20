Duncan community celebrates Juneteenth

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Members of the Duncan Community celebrated Juneteenth at Douglas Park.
The event featured games, free food and an opportunity to learn about Juneteenth, and the role it plays in United States History.
Celebrating the day slaves learned they were free... one organizer said it’s incredible to honor that, and to see the knowledge of it spreading across the country.
Duncan Seniors were also awarded scholarships, from donations collected the last few weeks.
They also had a voter registration booth.
“It doesn’t matter what color you are, it takes all of us. Black lives matter, but really all lives matter in the United States. I think it’s crucial we learn this, so we can learn to live together,” said Larry Culberson.
Culberson said spreading this information is important, especially to the younger generations so they work to overcome issues of the past.
