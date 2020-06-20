We’re sunny as of 5PM but more storms are possible later on tonight. These are looking best around 9PM for southwestern OK & north Texas. Quarter sized hail and wind gusts near 60mph being the main concerns. These storms will be on the border of being severe but expect rumbles of thunder, lightning and flooding with any storm. These storms will linger into early Sunday morning but most will be gone just after sunrise tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.