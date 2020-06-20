LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’re sunny as of 5PM but more storms are possible later on tonight. These are looking best around 9PM for southwestern OK & north Texas. Quarter sized hail and wind gusts near 60mph being the main concerns. These storms will be on the border of being severe but expect rumbles of thunder, lightning and flooding with any storm. These storms will linger into early Sunday morning but most will be gone just after sunrise tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.
We dry out during the morning and early afternoon before another round of showers and storms develop later in the afternoon/ evening. These storms will develop ahead of a cold front hear the Kansas/ Oklahoma border and dip south. Damaging winds & hail, are once again, the top concerns. For those north of I-40, the tornado threat is not zero but it does remain low. In between rain showers, tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Storms will clear by daybreak on Monday with some clearing expected on Monday. Highs in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. We still hold on to precipitation chances as a cold front will move through northwestern Oklahoma bringing widespread rain Monday night into Tuesday. The severe threat remains low at this time but something we’ll have to monitor, especially for those with higher instability, in southern OK & western north Texas.
Storm chances continue being fairly scattered/ isolated throughout the rest of the week.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
