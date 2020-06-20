LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Wow! Talk about yesterday’s rain totals... with viewer reports and radar estimated rates, southwestern Oklahoma picked up anywhere from 2″ to 5″ of rain. Rain continues to be in the forecast once again today. We’re seeing a few showers move in from the west but are weakening as they move eastward. None of these storms are expected to be severe. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 80s for southwestern OK & low 90s for north Texas. Expect a light south wind at 5 to 15mph. Despite the chance for rain, today is the first offical day of summer!!! You have a total of 14 hours and 29 minutes of sunlight today.
A few stronger storms could be possible this afternoon and evening with more rain expected. Quarter sized hail and wind gusts near 65mph being the main concerns. A few rumbles of thunder, lightning and flooding are also possible with any storm.
The threat for a few severe storms will be possible once again for tomorrow but for us here in Texoma the threat remains lower than those in northern Oklahoma. So far, it’s looking like storms will develop by the Kansas/ Oklahoma border by tomorrow afternoon and move southward developing into a line of storms. Damaging winds & hail, are once again, the top concerns. For those north of I-40, the tornado threat is not zero but it does remain low. In between rain showers, tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
By next week showers and thunderstorms will remain possible. The high chance generally for any rain will be during the night into the early morning hours. Some of the storms may become strong to severe side and there are some uncertainties mainly due to the impact of convection I (or energy from the atmosphere) from the previous day and night.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.