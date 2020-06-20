Wow! Talk about yesterday’s rain totals... with viewer reports and radar estimated rates, southwestern Oklahoma picked up anywhere from 2″ to 5″ of rain. Rain continues to be in the forecast once again today. We’re seeing a few showers move in from the west but are weakening as they move eastward. None of these storms are expected to be severe. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 80s for southwestern OK & low 90s for north Texas. Expect a light south wind at 5 to 15mph. Despite the chance for rain, today is the first offical day of summer!!! You have a total of 14 hours and 29 minutes of sunlight today.