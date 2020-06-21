Car crash in Lawton sends one to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A car crash Sunday evening sent one man to the hospital in Lawton.
The crash happened at the intersection of Flowermound and Lee at about 7 P.M.
Crews with Lawton Fire and Police responded.
Two suv’s were involved...both were driven off the scene by the owners, as only minor damage was visible.
A passenger in one was transported to the hospital with non-emergency status for a reported neck injury.
No details yet on how this crash happened.
