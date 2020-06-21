First Alert Forecast: (6/21 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We still hold on to a chance for early morning showers and storms. All rain activity will cease by mid to late morning. We dry out during the day but it’s very short lived because another round of showers and storms are looking to develop later in the afternoon/ evening. These storms will develop ahead of a cold front hear the Kansas/ Oklahoma border and dip south. Damaging winds & hail, are once again, the top concerns. For those north of I-40, the tornado threat is not zero but it does remain low. In between rain showers, tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Storms will clear by daybreak on Monday with some clearing expected on Monday. Highs in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. We still hold on to precipitation chances as a cold front will move through northwestern Oklahoma bringing widespread rain Monday night into Tuesday. The severe threat remains low at this time but something we'll have to monitor, especially for those with higher instability, in southern OK & western north Texas.
Storm chances continue being fairly scattered/ isolated throughout the rest of the week.
Have a great day and to all the Father’s out there.. Happy Father’s Day!
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist Lexie Walker
