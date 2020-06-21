First Alert Forecast: (6/21 AM)

We still hold on to a chance for early morning showers and storms. All rain activity will cease by mid to late morning. We dry out during the day but it’s very short lived because another round of showers and storms are looking to develop later in the afternoon/ evening. These storms will develop ahead of a cold front hear the Kansas/ Oklahoma border and dip south. Damaging winds & hail, are once again, the top concerns. For those north of I-40, the tornado threat is not zero but it does remain low. In between rain showers, tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.