First Alert Forecast: (6/21 PM)

The focal point of tonight’s forecast is going to be the showers and storms that’ll develop later tonight. A shortwave will move through southwest Kansas and northwestern Oklahoma, enhancing any severe storms that develop. The hardest hit areas are looking to be those in northern Oklahoma from Woodward, to Enid, Clinton & OKC. For our viewing area, we are under a level two slight risk for any storms. There is also a low chance for a tornado, mainly across portions of northwest Oklahoma. Severe storms will be possible with large hail and strong wind gusts the main concerns initially. Damaging winds are then expected to become even more of a concern this evening as these storms slowly begin to transition into a line of storms. One thing to note, the severe threat for these storms decreases as you continue to head south. The reason for this, the instability in the atmosphere was used up in part to those lingering showers from this morning. With that being said, baseball sized hail is possible, but again, the greatest threat for this stays well above I-40.