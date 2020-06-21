First Alert Forecast: (6/21 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
The focal point of tonight’s forecast is going to be the showers and storms that’ll develop later tonight. A shortwave will move through southwest Kansas and northwestern Oklahoma, enhancing any severe storms that develop. The hardest hit areas are looking to be those in northern Oklahoma from Woodward, to Enid, Clinton & OKC. For our viewing area, we are under a level two slight risk for any storms. There is also a low chance for a tornado, mainly across portions of northwest Oklahoma. Severe storms will be possible with large hail and strong wind gusts the main concerns initially. Damaging winds are then expected to become even more of a concern this evening as these storms slowly begin to transition into a line of storms. One thing to note, the severe threat for these storms decreases as you continue to head south. The reason for this, the instability in the atmosphere was used up in part to those lingering showers from this morning. With that being said, baseball sized hail is possible, but again, the greatest threat for this stays well above I-40.
Another big uncertainty we have with these storms is when the rate of instability will return back into the atmosphere. If this occurs quicker than what we’re thinking, these storms may be able to maintain their intensity as they head south. Now with that being said, for us in Texoma, expect the following: wind gusts up to 70mph, additional flooding concerns and hail the size of ping pong to golf ball sized hail. These storms will fire up between 5PM-8PM in northwestern OK. Expect severe activity after 7PM tonight.
These storms are expected to end by tomorrow morning & afternoon. Depending on how much instability returns back into the atmosphere, we could see it recharge through the afternoon tomorrow, as some clearing is expected. A cold front will move in from the north, triggering showers and storms to move across Texoma late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. This front will drop highs on Tuesday into the upper 80s under northeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Once again, the main concerns are looking to be golf ball size hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. With more additional rain on the way, we are at an increased risk for flooding as ground conditions are already very saturated at this point due to recent rainfall.
By Wednesday, we’ll see breezy south winds return and temperatures will slowly begin to warm throughout the remainder of the week.
Have a great evening & a week ahead!
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist Lexie Walker
