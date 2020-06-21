One man hospitalized after early morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man was shot in Lawton early Sunday morning.
Officials with Lawton Police said it happened around 3:30 A.M., on the 1900 Block of D Avenue.
Police said an adult male was shot, and immediately transported to Comanche County Memorial for treatment.
There was no word on his condition, only that he is alive.
A crime scene was set up, but officials said the scene has since been cleared, but detectives are still investigating this shooting.
So far, no arrests have been made, and no motive has been determined.
