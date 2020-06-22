Showers and storms will linger through 7 am this morning. Heavy downpours could lead to further flooding especially in central and southern Comanche county. We will get the chance to dry out during the second half of the morning and all afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. More showers and storms will develop later this evening and move into Texoma around 10pm. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, primarily for wind gusts up to 60mph and hail to the size of ping pong balls.