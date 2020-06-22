LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Showers and storms will linger through 7 am this morning. Heavy downpours could lead to further flooding especially in central and southern Comanche county. We will get the chance to dry out during the second half of the morning and all afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. More showers and storms will develop later this evening and move into Texoma around 10pm. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, primarily for wind gusts up to 60mph and hail to the size of ping pong balls.
Tomorrow morning showers and storms look to linger through 8-10am. Overall, the severe threat will be diminished for any storms still in Texoma tomorrow morning. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Wednesday and Thursday we will get a chance to dry out under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm back into the lower 90s.
Friday evening into Saturday morning a few isolated storms look possible. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. Sunday afternoon temperatures will hold in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.