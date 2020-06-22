FIRST ALERT: Monday night storms could be strong

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Today is a first alert day with more high-impact weather expected overnight. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop later this evening and become widespread overnight as another complex of storms moves in from west Texas, some producing high winds and hail. Heavy downpours overnight will aggravate ongoing flooding across southwest Oklahoma. Damaging winds will be a threat with stronger thunderstorms.
Just like the past few nights, slow-moving storms could linger into the early daylight hours Tuesday. Low-lying areas should be watched for rising waters. Remember driving at night in flood-prone areas is very dangerous.
John Cameron, First Alert Weather
