Lightning strikes Lawton home, causing fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton family is without a home after it was hit by lightning causing a massive fire.
It was around 1:30 p.m. Friday when Biron Mays returned home from dropping off a relative at a doctor’s appointment.
He said about 30 minutes later he heard a sound that he’ll never forget.
“The first initial thing it sounded like gunshots my ptsd kicked in I grabbed my dog and got on the floor. I was kind of in the daze for like three to five minutes and then my kids came down and took me out of my daze. I started to understand that lightning struck, power outlets went out and I told my kids to unplug everything,” said Mays.
Mays said his neighbor ran over and told them to get out of the house because the roof was smoking.
He rushed all of his kids out and made sure he was the last to leave.
“I’m so thankful because the neighbor was actually in the back with his younger son and his oldest son had actually saw the lighting strike. He told his son to call 911 for us and they were with us throughout the whole day, the whole process. Helping us feed the kids, helping us with Red Cross, and trying to help us find a place to stay for the night. The whole neighborhood was a great help, the whole neighborhood,” said Mays.
Mays said his family stood across the street watching firefighters work to put out the flames.
American Red Cross showed up to the scene and gave his family pre-loaded debit cards.
“With that, we were able to get two night at a hotel for me and my family, food in my kids mouth, and clothes on our back because my kid’s lost literally everything all the clothes, video games, beds, blankets and stuff like that they lost everything,” said Mays.
Kim O’Brien with the American Red Cross says if additional help is needed they connect clients with local non-profits.
“We work closely with the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and we also have a partnership with the Lawton Food Bank,” said O’Brien
She said the non-profits will help the family out as much as they can.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the Mays family to help them get back on their feet.
Here’s the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mays-family-support-for-house-fire
