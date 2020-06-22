Medwatch: Local doctor says skipping appointments can be deadly for some

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The coronavirus is still around, so should you go to the doctor or skip your appointment. One local doctor says going is important, especially when you need to be seen.
Doctor Richard Brittingham is an internal medicine physician at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. He said he hasn't stopped seeing patients since the coronavirus hit Oklahoma back in March, but that didn't come without some slight changes.
"I have a no mask, no entry policy in my office, and when I'm seeing patients, I'm masked," Dr. Brittingham said. I'm using a mask all day long."
Besides wearing masks, they're also cleaning the room before and after each patient like they normally do.
"I think all the offices in Lawton, all physician offices are taking pretty much the same precautions," he said. "You're being protected in the physician's office."
He said for the first few weeks, he had people cancel their appointments because they were scared to come in, but Dr. Brimmingham said not going to the doctor because you're scared of getting COVID-19, can be a deadly decision.
"People have heart disease, they have lung disease, they have diabetes, they have hypertension, hyperlipidemia," he said. "Those things need to be treated, and you can't ignore those things because of a virus. There's no doubt that this virus is difficult for the United States, no doubt about that, but we still have to live on. People still need to get medical care."
He said people shouldn’t go to your regular doctor if they have COVID-19 symptoms, but they should get tested to see if they have the virus. People should seek medical attention if they’re having severe symptoms.
