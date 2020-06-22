No injuries reported in Gore Boulevard crash

By Kyle Payne | June 22, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 10:12 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A car crash in Lawton shutdown west bound traffic on Gore Boulevard.

Police said a truck was heading north through the light on 4th and Gore when a car did not stop at a red light.

The two crashed in the intersection -- and westbound lanes between 2nd and 4th on Gore were shut down until 7 o'clock.

Officers said they were issuing the car's driver a citation.

Both the car and truck were badly damaged, though no one had to be taken to a hospital.

