Appeal requested from woman charged in double manslaughter

GERONIMO, Okla. (TNN) - A woman convicted on a deadly crash that killed her child and another woman is asking to withdraw her guilty plea.
Last week, Cheyenne Castillo was sentenced to five years in prison on two first degree manslaughter charges.
She is now telling the judge that her punishment was not fair -- and is appealing, asking for, quote, "another offer."
In March, Castillo pleaded guilty to being under the influence when she drove into oncoming traffic and hit another car in 2017 Just outside Geronimo.
The crash killed her one-year-old child, along with Savannah Benefiel of Walters.
