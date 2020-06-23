ASP issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl

The West Memphis child disappeared Tuesday morning. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
June 23, 2020

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County who was abducted by her parents.

Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert for Majesty McClanton at the request of the West Memphis Police Department.

She went missing Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. in West Memphis.

ASP said McClanton may be traveling in a 2015 White Nissan Altima without a license plate.

Police said her parents took her during a supervised visit at the DHS office.

Arkansas State Police released a picture related to Tuesday's Amber Alert. (Source: Arkansas State Police)

They also released pictures of her parents Rodney McClanton, 27, of Memphis, Tenn. and Miracle Auimatagi, 21.

Police said Auimatagi was 5′4′' and weigh about 197 lbs.

Police believe the child is with her parents. (Source: Arkansas State Police)

If you have any information, call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7525.

