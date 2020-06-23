City of Lawton agrees to settlement regarding claims filed against former city attorney

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton will pay out over 100-thousand dollars to settle harassment claims against former city attorney Frank Jensen.
The City Council made the announcement Tuesday night... ending months of talks on the matter.
Six women who worked with Jensen dating back to 2009 filed the TORT and discrimination claims late last year.
In total, the settlement agreement will pay the women and their attorneys a split of 110-thousand dollars.
Council announced each employee's total, adding that their attorney would receive half of the amount.
Jensen resigned as city attorney in August of last year, but remained on the city’s payroll until March of this year
