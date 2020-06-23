LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking a line of strong thunderstorms that should begin to clear out around 7am. These storms have produced gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. As you hit the road this morning make sure to watch for water over the roadways. Cloud cover will begin to clear just before lunchtime, leading to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures today will top out in the upper 80s.
Tomorrow afternoon will be dry and quiet with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This dry trend will continue into Thursday with even warmer temperatures in the low to mid 90s.
Friday afternoon temperatures will settle in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Storm chances return to the forecast late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side.
Saturday afternoon and evening we could see another round of strong to severe storms in portions of Texoma. We will continue to track the latest data and let you know of any changes throughout the week.
Sunday and Monday high temperatures will be in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.