Grand opening held for Pxtra on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The grand opening of the Pxtra was held Tuesday on Fort Sill.
The Pxtra had been under renovations for nearly a year. The building is now open and sits across the street from the PX on post. Inside there are new restaurants and amenities for soldiers stationed on Fort Sill, including a clothing store, a barber shop and a store that does clothing alterations
“This is for the community, the sill community, we wanted to add more healthy choice initiatives to the selection we have as far as varieties of eateries we have,” said Exchange System General Manager Don Walters.
“It supports the future of the Army. With the new Army hiring days initiative where we’re trying to get 10,000 new soldiers between now and the beginning of July, offering new state of the art facilities like this really goes a long way in being able to provide that,” said Garrison Command Sergeant Major Russell Blackwell.
This is just phase one at the Pxtra. In the future, there will also be more things coming to the building, including a Japanese restaurant and a dental office.
