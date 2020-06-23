Lawton City Council finalizes plan to honor late Sgt. C.H. Brazzel

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After city council discussed, and passed 30 items on the consent agenda, they entered into new business with plans to honor the late Lawton Police Sgt CH Brazzel.
“We decided to reserve space for a statue to honor him. We will set up a way for people, businesses a way to provide funds for that, and it will be located in front of the new facility,”said Randy Warren, Lawton City Council Ward 8.
It was thought by many that the facility itself would be named after Brazzel, but Warren said many conversations with people close to him changed that.
“He was more of a guy about community service, he let other people take care of the incarceration and judgment,” said Warren.
Warren also presented a new committee to council that deals with the city fee schedule. That passed unanimously.
“We will look at all the fees the city charges, and compare to those cities of our size, and adjust ours to be in the same ballpark. Some may go up, some may go down,” said Warren.
In new business, council approved to place a temporary moratorium on outside water sales, with plans to take a deeper look into the available contracts.
“We have to make sure their is accountability in all senses of producing water. It’s important that we make sure that in the accountability, we aren’t losing any water or revenue,” said Allan Hampton, Lawton City Council Ward 5.
Hampton said the moratorium won’t impact any current outside water sales contracts... but when they are up for renewal, the results of this review could produce changes on the back end.
