OSBI, Kiowa Co. Sheriff’s Dept. search for possible buried bodies

SNYDER, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities were in Snyder on Tuesday looking into the possibility that bodies were buried near the CO-OP on the east side of town.
According to an OSBI spokesperson, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the agency in searching for “clandestine graves” in Snyder.
They say nothing has been found, and they are not sure if there is anything to find at this point.
There have been no arrests made in connection to the search.
If there are any further developments, we will bring you the latest updates.
