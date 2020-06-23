Sunshine returns to our forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After what has been a very active and stormy past 5 days, both Lawton and Wichita Falls have definitely turned the corner in the rainfall category. by Thursday evening both cities had registered less than 1/2 inch of rain for the month of June, And since Friday, Wichita Falls has landed over three and a half-inches of rain, and Lawton has landed over 5 inches of rain. that gives both cities over 18 inches of rain on the year, and a surplus of over 3 and 1/2 inches. our weather will be relatively quiet over the coming days, with mostly sunny skies expected both Wednesday and Thursday.
We are going to keep our eye on a disturbance over the Pacific Ocean which will slide east and to become better organized over the central plains and potentially become our next rain maker here in Texoma. This disturbance might also give us a chance of thunderstorms this weekend, we’ll have to watch closely to see if the ingredients for severe thunderstorms might come together Saturday into Saturday night.
John Cameron, First Alert Weather
