Sunshine returns to our forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After what has been a very active and stormy past 5 days, both Lawton and Wichita Falls have definitely turned the corner in the rainfall category. by Thursday evening both cities had registered less than 1/2 inch of rain for the month of June, And since Friday, Wichita Falls has landed over three and a half-inches of rain, and Lawton has landed over 5 inches of rain. that gives both cities over 18 inches of rain on the year, and a surplus of over 3 and 1/2 inches. our weather will be relatively quiet over the coming days, with mostly sunny skies expected both Wednesday and Thursday.