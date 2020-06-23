UPDATE: Leslie Powell Gallery Visual Protest coming together

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton’s Leslie Powell Gallery is three weeks into their first ever Visual Protest.
Matthew Hughes with Leslie Powell Gallery is thrilled about how the Visual Protest is coming along.
“It’s going really good so far we’ve had a great response to this Visual Protest and we’ve got over 20 pieces so far,” said Hughes.
Local Artist Charles Owens said once he learned about the Visual Protest he submitted three pieces of his own.
“This is one of the first pieces that I did its pastel and acrylic. This is something that I’ve seen throughout my life I wanted to portray and put something on canvas that means something this is very meaningful I believe,” said Owens.
Hughes said he’s hoping that more people continue to bring in their artwork.
“I would love to have another hundred of I could if people are willing too. I would love to have just everything plastered on the walls,” said Hughes.
Hughes wants the walls filled by the end of June but will continue to take submissions until the end of July.
“I think I saw that there is going to be another protest Sunday so if people want to bring in their stuff on Monday their signs and stuff I would love to have that,” said Hughes.
