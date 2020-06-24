Comanche Co. Detention Center inmates return, now considered clean facility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Detention Center’s COVID-19 outbreak is now over.
The Oklahoma State epidemiologist now considers the county jail clean, with all inmates either recovered from COVID, or testing negative.
Roughly 130 Inmates were moved to prisons at the end of May by the Department of Corrections are now back inside the facility.
Jail Administrator WIlliam Hobbs said the jail remains under quarantine and closed to visitors.
He said they are under capacity by four with 279 inmates.
That does not include 31 inmates being held in Tillman County, which continues to take new Comanche County inmates.
They will remain there until the quarantine is lifted.
