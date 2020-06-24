Comanche, Cotton County District Attorney’s Office to start warrant assistance program

“If you have a new case that you’ve never appeared in front of a judge, this program is not intended to avoid that,” said Cabelka. “This is for the cases primarily where you just didn’t either show up because you didn’t know that the case had been continued because of the virus, or because maybe you got behind on payments, you’ve hit hard times, and that you were just worried, ‘if I go to court and I don’t have a receipt to show, that I’m going to have to go to jail.’”