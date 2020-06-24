County election boards in dire need of Election Day workers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re less than a week away from Election Day but county election boards are still in dire need of workers to ensure the voting process runs smoothly.
From precinct officials that oversee voting to workers willing to sanitize the polling places, election boards really just need anyone willing to step up and help out.
In Comanche County, they still need 35 people to sign up for what Secretary Amy Sims calls an auxiliary volunteer.
“They would go to the precinct on Tuesday and help clean. They’d clean every hour, they would make sure the pens are clean, keep people six feet apart, just kind of police the area,” Sims said.
Sims says that job pays $87 for the day’s work.
In Stephens County, Secretary Angie Dunagan says they need as many helpers as possible. Precinct officials will get paid $87, but they’re looking for volunteers to come in to clean.
“We’ve had a lot of people quit, not be able to work because of COVID-19. A lot of people are just real leery of what’s going on. We need people to come in and sanitize, do crowd control for us because we’re trying to go along with the CDC guidelines with social distancing,” Dunagan said.
Sims and Dunagan say those workers are a necessity to keep polling places safe for everyone.
“Our precinct officials are very, very important to us and we want to make sure everybody is safe at all times. We don’t want to take any chances,” Dunagan said.
“We need to keep the voters safe, need to keep our workers safe and by cleaning and sanitizing all day long, we can do that,” Sims said.
If you’re interested in helping out, you can reach out to your county election board for more information about the job, which will require you to work all day on Tuesday.
“We want them to bring their lunch and stay all day. Bring your lunch, bring a book, your laptop or a phone, something to do so you’ll have something to do if you get bored. I don’t see that you might, but you might get bored,” Sims said.
If you’re heading to the polls to vote next week, they ask that you wear a mask when entering your polling place. If possible, they’d also like you to bring your own pen to ensure not everyone who votes is using the same one.
