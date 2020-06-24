LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
This morning our weather is dry and quiet with cooler than average temperatures. Most places will see lows this morning in the low to mid 60s. Winds are very light, but will increase slightly this afternoon. High temperatures today will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow and Friday high temperatures will settle in the lower 90s. Friday evening we could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in far northwestern Texoma.
Saturday and Sunday temperatures will stay in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Both days contain low end rain and storm chances. Most will stay dry but there is the possibility that a few areas could receive a few showers. Strong winds will move into Texoma. These winds will be out of the south at 15-25mph.
Next week, rain and storm chances will remain in the forecast. High temperatures will increase next week into the mid 90s. Winds look to stay strong out of the south early next week as well.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
