Medicine Park Aquarium’s Turtle Town reopens

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center’s Turtle Town is back up and running after a fire destroyed the exhibit last November.
Officials say all turtles are back in the popular interactive exhibit, waiting for visitors.
The reopening ceremony will be Saturday, June 27th at 4:00 p.m., though it is currently open to the public during business hours.
The Aquarium is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Find admission costs and other information at mpmns.org.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.