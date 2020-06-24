Temperatures, winds increase toward the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After a rare wind-free June day in Oklahoma, Thursday we’ll have more of a south breeze at 10 to 15 with higher gusts. The jet stream is just far enough from Texoma to keep all the dynamic and stormy weather to our north. There will be surface boundaries and troughs over the Texas panhandle and southern Kansas, and it’s on these features we could see storms develop. It’s for that reason we have slight storm chances into the weekend.