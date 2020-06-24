Two Lawton water areas set to reopen Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Officials with the City of Lawton have announced plans to reopen two of the city’s water areas --- though the public pools are not on the list.
Both the Elmer Thomas Splash Pad and the Clement Washington Spray Park are set to open this Saturday, June 27th.
Staff at the Splash pad will be on-hand to monitor occupancy levels -- and will work to make sure everyone at the pad will be safe and healthy.
Meanwhile, the Clement Washington Spray Park will be limited to 25 people -- with rotations.
Staff at both sites will increase the amount of cleaning and sanitizing.
Visitors will be asked to practice social distancing as much as they can.
Meanwhile, City officials say Lawton’s municipal pool, and its wading pools, will remain closed because of budget constraints.
